92°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 1 man in serious condition after overnight drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE — One man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said the man was visiting some friends with two other people at an "unknown location" when a car drove down the street and opened fire around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.
The two other people he was with were not hurt.
Trending News
No further details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person critically injured in shooting at apartment complex off North Foster...
-
Local country musicians to perform at fundraiser concert for City Year Baton...
-
LSU football beats Florida, 20-10
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Zachary beats Acadiana
-
Jury convicts man in killing that was livestreamed on Facebook