Broadway in Baton Rouge announces four-show 2026-27 season lineup

BATON ROUGE — Broadway in Baton Rouge has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, featuring four productions running from September through June.

The season opens with "Jersey Boys," the Tony Award-winning musical about the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from New Jersey to rock and roll fame, on Sept. 28.

"Clue: Live on Stage!" is up next on Oct. 24. "Legally Blonde the Musical," an adaptation of the classic Reese Witherspoon comedy, opens April 28.

The season closes with "The Wiz," the classic reinterpretation of "The Wizard of Oz" popularized by the 1978 film starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, on June 8.

All of these shows will be put on at the River Center Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

Season subscribers get access to the best seats before the general public and are guaranteed the same seats for each show with renewal privileges. Subscribers also receive early access to buy additional tickets and make exchanges, priority access to select touring shows and free lost ticket insurance.

Click here for more ticketing information.