Latest Weather Blog
Brees leaves with apparent hand injury, defense sputters in Saints' loss to Rams
What was supposed to be billed as a revenge game for the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams soon turned into a conversation about the health status of quarterback Drew Brees' throwing hand. Early in the first half of the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams, Brees banged his throwing hand on the helmet of defensive end Aaron Donald that resulted in the All Pro quarterback being sidelined for the rest of the game. Status of his injury is unknown.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater stepped in to limited effectiveness only throwing for 165 yards with no touchdowns.
It's not a game between these two teams if there wasn't questionable officiating. Midway through the second quarter, Rams quarterback Jared Goff dropped back to pass and was stripped from behind by a gaggle of Saints pass rushers. The loose ball was scooped up by Cameron Jordan who had a clear lane for an 80 yard touchdown. The play was blown dead however and the referees ruled Goff's arm was in a forward throwing motion which resulted in the play being ruled an incomplete pass.
Saints fall to 1-1 on the season and travel to Seattle next Sunday to take on the Seahawks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU unveils statue honoring legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman
-
Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pride home
-
'We will succeed if we stay united;' Mayor responds to defaced St....
-
Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12
-
Go team: New superintendent signs cheer during pep rally
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU