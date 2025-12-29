BREC Golf director named 2025 Gulf States PGA Golf Professional of the Year

BATON ROUGE — The Director of Golf at BREC has been named the 2025 Gulf States PGA Golf Professional of the Year.

Mike Raby, a PGA of America Golf Professional, was recognized with the highest honor awarded by the PGA's Gulf States division on Dec. 7 at Reunion Golf and Country Club in Georgia.

The recognition, BREC says, reflects Raby’s exemplary service as a PGA professional and his outstanding contributions to the game of golf and the golf community.

“Raby’s recognition as Gulf States PGA Golf Professional of the Year is incredibly well deserved,” Interim Superintendent of BREC Janet Simmons said. “His leadership, professionalism, and passion for growing the game have elevated golf across our system and throughout the region. We are proud of the impact he continues to make for our golfers and the community, and we congratulate him on this outstanding honor.”