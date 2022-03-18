76°
BRCC receives anonymous $200K donation to fund scholarships
BATON ROUGE - An anonymous donor gifted Baton Rouge Community College with $200,000 which will go toward student-focused initiatives.
In a news release Friday, the school said the anonymous benefactor requested that the money primarily be used to fund scholarships.
“I would like to express our sincerest appreciation for this extremely generous gift,” BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith said. “This investment in our students will allow many to continue their pathway to success. We are all grateful that this donor chose BRCC.”
The college added that funds were also made available to provide emergency support to help students with personal needs like buying clothes for a job interview or assistance with transportation.
