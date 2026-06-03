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BRCC Mid-City campus cancels classes, closes for Wednesday after power outage

3 hours 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 2:19 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Following a power outage at Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus, the school canceled classes for the rest of the day.

The school posted online on June 3, 2026, that a power outage led to a shutdown of the HVAC system. 

All in-person classes scheduled for the remainder of the day, and all activities, including summer camps, are canceled for the rest of the day. Online classes will proceed as scheduled.

Students with any questions should contact their instructors.

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