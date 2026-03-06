86°
BRCC chancellor, two WBRZ 2une In reporters visit McKinley Elementary School for Read Across America
BATON ROUGE — A pair of WBRZ's 2une In reporters visited McKinley Elementary School on Friday to read to students as part of the Read Across America program.
Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program created by the National Education Association.
Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith Sr., as well as WBRZ's own Dayla Gilmore and Abigail Whitam, participated in the event.
