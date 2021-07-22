90°
Bossier City puts brakes on new vehicle purchases after deal for mayor
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is putting the brakes on new vehicle purchases after the purchase of a $77,000 vehicle for its new mayor.
The Bossier City Council this week adopted a resolution that places a moratorium on vehicle purchases until a policy can be developed.
The moratorium comes after the $77,000 vehicle was purchased for new Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler earlier this year, The Shreveport Times reported.
The moratorium includes exceptions for vehicles needed to maintain vehicle fleets for police, fire and emergency medical services.
