Body found in Zachary neighborhood that was once focus of search for missing 19-year-old

ZACHARY - A body was found in a neighborhood that's been the center of a missing persons search.

The discovery was made Wednesday in an area of the Meadow View subdivision off of Old Scenic Highway.

Police closed off parts of the neighborhood as officers investigated the discovery.

Sources told WBRZ, two people passing by a retention pond spotted a body in the water and notified authorities. The retention pond is in the front of the neighborhood.

Police have not released specific details about the body found Wednesday.

The discovery was in the same neighborhood where a 19-year-old disappeared from his home in February. Donovan "DJ" Jones, Jr., vanished in the middle of the afternoon, taking nothing with him and leaving no sign of why he left.

Police and family have been holding large search efforts for Jones since he went missing.

At the scene of where the body was found Wednesday, police said they were going to await confirmation from the coroner - and possibly DNA - before releasing the identity of the person found dead in the pond.

Although, police said there was a feeling of frustration after having searched the area for Jones: "We concentrated a lot of resources and time in this area, trying to locate him. It's a little disappointing we didn't find him earlier," Darryl Lawrence, with Zachary Police said.