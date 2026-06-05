Body found in Lake Pontchartrain amid search for missing person

NEW ORLEANS - A body was recovered from the water in Lake Pontchartrain on Friday where search efforts were underway for a missing person, WWL reports.

The New Orleans Police Department said a body has been recovered from the water near the 8000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing a body in Lake Pontchartrain. Responding crews recovered the body from the water.

Authorities began searching the lake Wednesday following reports that someone had jumped into the water and did not resurface. The victim will be identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after the family has been notified.