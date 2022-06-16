75°
Body found dumped in Florida waterway announced to be Lacombe man
SANTA ROSA, Fla. - A body found dumped in a remote Florida waterway was announced to be that of a man killed in Lacombe earlier this week, according to deputies.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was beaten to death at a residence on Williams Drive and then his body was driven to Florida, where three people, including a 17-year-old, attempted to cover up the crime.
A joint investigation between STPSO and the Santa Rose County Sheriff's Office revealed the two adult suspects to be Patrick McCarty, 36, and Jason James, 37, both of Lacombe.
All three of the suspects were charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
