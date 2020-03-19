Blood donations needed during nation-wide shortage and COVID-19 concerns

BATON ROUGE- As people are being asked to stay away from social activities during the coronavirus outbreak, many Baton Rouge residents are looking for ways to be productive with their time.

Giving blood is something that Corinne Blache has made a priority in her life, as she knows first hand the major impact that it can have on someone's life.

"My daughter was a cancer patient and she needed platelets and blood transfusions often and I realized that it truly is a life-saving mission," said Blache.

Although Blanche lost her daughter in 2015, she still comes in every 8 weeks to donate blood for those who are in need.

"There are times when the only thing that can help an individual is blood. I make it a point now to be a regular donor," said Blache.

With a blood shortage in the country due to declining donations amid the COVID-19 health concerns, Blanche's donation is especially crucial.

Blood donor recruitment supervisor, Adam Fontenot says, "Traumatic injury surgeries are still happening, deliveries and pregnancies are still going on, blood transfusions and cancer patients right now are still in need."

Vitalent blood center, which is located at 8234 One Calais Ave, Baton Rouge, is a place that will keep their doors open 7 days a week to help the cause.

"People who are coming in are getting the message that there is a blood shortage so they feel like you know what, I can't do anything else at this time, I can go save a life," Vitalent blood center nurse, Latori Williams said.

Vitalent is hosting blood drives on March 19 and 20 at the East Baton Rouge Public Library from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

You can learn more on their website at https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx