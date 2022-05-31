Bill would ban vaccination proof to enter civic facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and local governments and educational institutions in Louisiana could not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into government facilities under legislation advanced by a state Senate committee Tuesday.

The 4-2 vote sends the House-passed bill by Rep. Larry Bagley, a Republican from Stonewall, to the full Senate.

As it came out of the committee, the bill would subject any government or state-run educational institution to civil penalties if they require COVID-19 vaccinations for entry.

Backers say government entities shouldn’t be asking about a person’s health status. Opponents of the bill said they didn’t want local governments subjected to civil fines for trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

The bill would not apply to government health care facilities that would risk losing federal funding under any federal requirements for vaccines. It passed the House last month on a 59-26 vote. If approved by the Senate, it would go back to the House for approval of Senate amendments.

The deadline for final adjournment of the legislative session is Monday at 6 p.m.