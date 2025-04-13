75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Guys No Ties: Who will the New Orleans Saints draft in the first round?

7 hours 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, April 13 2025 Apr 13, 2025 April 13, 2025 11:48 AM April 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

In this episode:

- Saints' best course of action with 9th overall pick in the NFL draft

- WNBA Draft on Monday

Trending News

- Aneesah Morrow's legacy at LSU

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days