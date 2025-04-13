75°
Big Guys No Ties: Who will the New Orleans Saints draft in the first round?
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties!
In this episode:
- Saints' best course of action with 9th overall pick in the NFL draft
- WNBA Draft on Monday
- Aneesah Morrow's legacy at LSU
