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$$$ Best Bets: USA vs. Belgium in Round of 16
Hunter McCann has your 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the World Cup, MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
World Cup 2026:
Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt to Advance
Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina o2.5 Total Goals
Colombia vs. Ghana: o2.5 Total Goals
MLB:
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
White Sox @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Braves: Braves ML
Brewers @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty +2.5
Sky @ Aces: Aces -7.5
Saturday (4th of July)
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:
Trending News
Joey Chestnut: o69.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Joey Chestnut to win the contest by 20+ Hot Dogs
Men's Winner without Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti
Patrick Bertoletti: u54.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Miki Sudo: u39.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
World Cup 2026:
Canada vs Morocco: Morocco to Advance
Canada vs Morocco: Both Teams to Score
Paraguay vs France: France -1.5
MLB:
Pirates @ Nationals: u10.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Blue Jays @ Mariners: Mariners ML
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Mets @ Braves: Braves ML
Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML
WNBA:
Valkyries @ Dream: Valkyries +4.5
Fire @ Storm: Storm -3.5
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
Brazil vs. Norway: Both Teams to Score
Mexico vs. England: Mexico to Advance
MLB:
Orioles @ Reds: o9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML
Rays @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs
Mains @ Athletics: Athletics ML
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
Red Sox @ Angels: Red Sox ML
WNBA:
Wings @ Tempo: Wings -5.5
Fever @ Aces: Fever +3.5
Monday
World Cup 2026:
Portugal vs. Spain: Both Teams to Score
Portugal vs. Spain: Portugal to Advance
USA vs. Belgium: USA to Advance
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