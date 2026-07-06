$$$ Best Bets: USA vs. Belgium in Round of 16

Hunter McCann has your 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the World Cup, MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

World Cup 2026:

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt to Advance

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina o2.5 Total Goals

Colombia vs. Ghana: o2.5 Total Goals



MLB:

Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML

White Sox @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Braves: Braves ML

Brewers @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs

Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5



WNBA:

Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty +2.5

Sky @ Aces: Aces -7.5



Saturday (4th of July)



Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

Joey Chestnut: o69.3 Hot Dogs Eaten

Joey Chestnut to win the contest by 20+ Hot Dogs

Men's Winner without Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti

Patrick Bertoletti: u54.3 Hot Dogs Eaten

Miki Sudo: u39.3 Hot Dogs Eaten





World Cup 2026:

Canada vs Morocco: Morocco to Advance

Canada vs Morocco: Both Teams to Score

Paraguay vs France: France -1.5



MLB:

Pirates @ Nationals: u10.5 Total Runs

Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Blue Jays @ Mariners: Mariners ML

Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Mets @ Braves: Braves ML

Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML



WNBA:

Valkyries @ Dream: Valkyries +4.5

Fire @ Storm: Storm -3.5







Sunday



World Cup 2026:

Brazil vs. Norway: Both Teams to Score

Mexico vs. England: Mexico to Advance





MLB:

Orioles @ Reds: o9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML

Rays @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs

Mains @ Athletics: Athletics ML

Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Red Sox @ Angels: Red Sox ML





WNBA:

Wings @ Tempo: Wings -5.5

Fever @ Aces: Fever +3.5

Monday

World Cup 2026:

Portugal vs. Spain: Both Teams to Score

Portugal vs. Spain: Portugal to Advance

USA vs. Belgium: USA to Advance