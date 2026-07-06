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$$$ Best Bets: USA vs. Belgium in Round of 16

2 hours 5 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 11:58 AM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has your 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the World Cup, MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

World Cup 2026:
Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt to Advance
Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina o2.5 Total Goals
Colombia vs. Ghana: o2.5 Total Goals

MLB:
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
White Sox @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Braves: Braves ML
Brewers @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @  Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty +2.5
Sky @ Aces: Aces -7.5


Saturday (4th of July)

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

Trending News

Joey Chestnut: o69.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Joey Chestnut to win the contest by 20+ Hot Dogs
Men's Winner without Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti
Patrick Bertoletti: u54.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Miki Sudo: u39.3 Hot Dogs Eaten

World Cup 2026:
Canada vs Morocco: Morocco to Advance
Canada vs Morocco: Both Teams to Score
Paraguay vs France: France -1.5


MLB:
Pirates @ Nationals: u10.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Blue Jays @ Mariners: Mariners ML
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Mets @ Braves: Braves ML
Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML


WNBA:
Valkyries @ Dream: Valkyries +4.5
Fire @ Storm: Storm -3.5

 

Sunday

World Cup 2026:
Brazil vs. Norway: Both Teams to Score
Mexico vs. England: Mexico to Advance 

MLB:
Orioles @ Reds: o9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML
Rays @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs
Mains @ Athletics: Athletics ML
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
Red Sox @ Angels: Red Sox ML

WNBA:
Wings @ Tempo: Wings -5.5 
Fever @ Aces: Fever +3.5

Monday

World Cup 2026:
Portugal vs. Spain: Both Teams to Score
Portugal vs. Spain: Portugal to Advance
USA vs. Belgium: USA to Advance

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