$$$ Best Bets: The 2025 Masters at Augusta National!

Wednesday, April 09 2025
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament!

To Win:
Rory McIlroy (+650)
Collin Morikawa (+1600)
Russell Henley (+5000)

Top 5 Finish:
Bryson DeChambeau (+280)

Top 10 Finish:
Xander Schauffele (+190)

Top 20 Finish:
Sepp Straka (+160)

