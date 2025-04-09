64°
$$$ Best Bets: The 2025 Masters at Augusta National!
Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament!
To Win:
Rory McIlroy (+650)
Collin Morikawa (+1600)
Russell Henley (+5000)
Top 5 Finish:
Bryson DeChambeau (+280)
Top 10 Finish:
Xander Schauffele (+190)
Top 20 Finish:
Sepp Straka (+160)
