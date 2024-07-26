$$$ Best Bets: Paris 2024 Olympic! $$$

80°
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB! 

Olympics Futures:

USA Gold Medals: o41.5

Netherland Gold Medals: u14.5

Women’s 100m: Sha’carri Richardson to win Gold

Women’s 100m Butterfly Gold Medal Winner: Gretchen Walsh

Women’s Soccer: USA to win Gold

Men’s Golf: Jon Rahm to win Gold

Men’s Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz to win Gold

Women’s Tennis: Coco Gauff to win Gold

Men’s Shot Put: Ryan Crouser to win Gold

Friday

MLB:

Cubs @ Royals: Cubs ML

Guardians @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Padres @ Orioles: Orioles -1.5

Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML

Dodgers @ Astros: Dodgers ML

Athletics @ Angels: u9.5 Total Runs

Saturday

Olympics:

Men’s Soccer: New Zealand vs USA: USA ML

Men’s Basketball:  USA vs Serbia: USA -12.5

Men’s Basketball: Canada vs Greece: Canada -7.5

MLB:

TBD

Sunday

Olympics:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

