Belle of Baton Rouge hosting career fairs for multiple casino, hotel, dining jobs

BATON ROUGE — The Belle of Baton Rouge is hosting two career fairs for jobs at the downtown casino's restaurant, hotel and casino.

The two "We Are the Crown" career fairs on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 12, are being used to fill openings for hotel front desk and guest service agents, shuttle drivers, security officers, bartenders and in-room dining services. Jobs for casino table game dealer trainees are also available.

The Belle said that it will cover full gaming license fees associated with employment, noting that table games trainee position applicants will also have their paid dealer's school provided.

The Thursday event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Feb. 12 event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The events will be held at the Belle of Baton Rouge administrative offices on the first floor of 103 France Street.

Applicants must be 21 years old and are encouraged to come dressed in business casual attire with resumes.