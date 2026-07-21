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Baton Rouge walk honors domestic violence victims on National Take a Walk Day

1 hour 5 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 10:16 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — People gathered at Highland Road Community Park to walk in support of domestic violence victims on National Take a Walk Day.

The event's organizer shared her story and explained she is walking in memory of her son, who was killed in a domestic violence incident.

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Other domestic violence awareness events are planned around the city later this year.

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