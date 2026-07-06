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Baton Rouge veterans center considered total loss following Sunday morning fire
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge veterans center on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is considered a total loss following a devastating fire on Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials said the fire began around 7:10 a.m., with crews arriving to find smoke coming from the roof of the building.
While no injuries were reported, it took fire crews about six hours to fully extinguish the fire along with various hot spots.
Fire officials said the Baton Rouge Vet Center is considered a total loss, with damages estimated to be about $1 million.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire along with the help of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
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