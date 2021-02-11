Baton Rouge, surrounding areas hit hard by Thursday morning storms

BATON ROUGE - Early morning storms are bringing heavy rain to much of south Louisiana on Thursday (Feb. 11).

According the National Weather Service, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Northwestern East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, and Northwestern St. Helena Parish.

Total Traffic Network, similarly, reports that in East Feliciana Parish several roads have already flooded as a result of this morning's heavy rain.

As of 8 a.m., about 993 outages have been reported across the state.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.

Tweets by WBRZweather