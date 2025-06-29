Baton Rouge Soccer Club advances to GCPL Finals

74°
Saturday, June 28 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Soccer Club Capitals continued their undefeated season Saturday night.

The semi-pro soccer team beat LA Krewe Rush 4-1 on Saturday at Olympia Stadium to advance the Gulf Coast Premier League finals.

