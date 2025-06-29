74°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Soccer Club advances to GCPL Finals
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Soccer Club Capitals continued their undefeated season Saturday night.
The semi-pro soccer team beat LA Krewe Rush 4-1 on Saturday at Olympia Stadium to advance the Gulf Coast Premier League finals.
Final score for tonight’s semifinal playoff game! BRSC Capitals are advancing to the GCL2 Finals????#RepTheRedstick pic.twitter.com/hkjE1QCoLy— BRSC Capitals (@BRSCCapitals) June 29, 2025
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
BRSC Capitals stay unbeaten
-
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts 12 new members this weekend
-
LSU baseball adds new additions from the transfer portal for 2026
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...