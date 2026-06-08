Baton Rouge program celebrates 10 years of helping students thrive

BATON ROUGE - Graduation season is a time of milestones, from high school seniors to preschool students. But at Learning Tree Academy in Baton Rouge, one ceremony celebrated a transformation that teachers say goes far beyond the classroom.

For Kehlani, graduation marks just how far she’s come in the past year. Just a year ago, she was nonverbal.

Teachers say she began developing communication skills after being encouraged to learn alongside her peers, with patience and support in the classroom. Over time, Kehlani began speaking, counting, and reading on her own.

“She’s completely talking on her own… her confidence has been built up and she loves learning,” Dr. Calandra Brown Robinson said. “That’s why she was chosen as valedictorian.”

During the ceremony, Kehlani proudly demonstrated her progress by reading and counting, milestones her family calls remarkable as she prepares for kindergarten.

Dr. Calandra Brown Robinson said the academy focuses on helping children build strong early learning skills, and the center also offers 24-hour childcare to support families working non-traditional hours.

As Kehlani moves on to kindergarten, teachers say her graduation represents more than a ceremony—it’s a life-changing achievement built on growth, patience, and perseverance.