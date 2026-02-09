69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge police seek funding to honor Sergeant Caleb Eisworth in Washington, D.C.

1 hour 49 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 4:38 PM February 09, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Union of Police is asking for the public's help in sending family and friends of Sergeant Caleb Eisworth, who was fatally injured after being hit by a truck, to Washington, D.C., where his name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

As National Police Week approaches, the Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance in funding to send as many officers as possible to D.C. to honor Eisworth. 

Eisworth was killed after a driver intentionally struck the officer while he was escorting a funeral along Joor Road on June 16, dragging him for several hundred feet. 

The sergeant later died from his injuries on Aug. 10 after serving the Baton Rouge Police Department for 23 years.

The department is attempting to raise about $100,000 to cover airfare and lodging for the week-long series of ceremonies. 

Online donations can be made to the Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Foundation here

Events for National Police Week begin on May 5.

