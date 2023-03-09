84°
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

3 hours 58 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 9:49 AM March 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a child who went missing near a busy highway. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release Thursday that Ariyah Smith, 12, was last seen near the intersection of Longridge Avenue and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. She was reported missing Wednesday, but it wasn't immediately clear what time she disappeared.

She was last seen wearing pink tights, white slippers and an unknown shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact authorities at  (225)344-7867.

