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Baton Rouge Police Department looking for person who stole credit card, purchased over $900 of items
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $900 worth of purchases.
Officials said the suspect did so at the Mall of Louisiana on April 7.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
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