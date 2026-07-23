Baton Rouge man on parole indicted on rape, kidnapping and strangulation charges

BATON ROUGE — A grand jury has indicted Raymond Brumfield on charges including first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and battery of a dating partner with strangulation.

Brumfield, 48, faces two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of battery of a dating partner with strangulation. He was arrested in March, just seven months after being released from prison on parole.

He is accused of stabbing his girlfriend of two months in her vagina with a six-inch army knife, strangling her until she passed out, and kidnapping her outside a bar on the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Boulevard de Province.

According to his arrest paperwork, after the stabbing, Brumfield drove with the victim to a store next to the bar. While he was inside, she escaped the car and ran to a group of people sitting outside.

When Brumfield came out of the store, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat so forcefully that he lifted her off the ground. Several bar patrons had to fight him off to get him to stop.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday those patrons likely saved her life.

"She could have been a lot worse, where she could have been injured much more than she was already injured, both physically and emotionally, but could have potentially been killed."

"In my opinion, he should never be let out of jail ever," Moore said.

Brumfield was released from prison on "good time" parole and has four previous felony convictions in the 19th Judicial District Court for drug, theft and assault crimes spanning three decades.

Moore says that with this arrest, Brumfield is a contender for the repeat offender statute.

"The law has changed over the years. They have to be certain crimes, particularly crimes of violence and they have to occur within a 10-year period of time."

Moore says the threat of returning to prison wasn't enough to keep Brumfield from violating his parole.

"Given that he has parole over his head until 2032 and was being supervised, surely that would have been sufficient under those circumstances, but obviously that didn't happen in this case."

With the addition of the repeat offender clause, Moore says Brumfield could serve up to 50 years in prison. The victim was released from the hospital and is recovering.