Baton Rouge man arrested for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles

2 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, June 26 2023 Jun 26, 2023 June 26, 2023 4:51 PM June 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Monday for having child pornography after tips came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

According to an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Michael Walker, a tip was reported to Google on March 1, 2023. 

A detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office tracked down the IP address for Walker and found he was living in the City Heights Apartments on Coursey Boulevard. 

Detectives found hundreds of pictures and filed of prepubescent boys on Walker's devices and online accounts linked to his phone number. 

Walker was booked with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of unauthorized use of a wireless router for pornography involving juveniles. 

