Baton Rouge man accused of paying Indiana teen for sexually explicit videos, selling them nationwide

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man allegedly paid a teenage girl in Indiana for sexually explicit videos and photos that were then sold across the country, Louisiana State Police said.

According to arrest records, 32-year-old Carlos Montano was communicating with the 15-year-old between July 2024 and June 2025. He paid at least $175 for multiple photos and videos of child sexual abuse material depicting the teenager, an affidavit said.

During their correspondence, Montano "continuously pleaded for sexually explicit videos" of the girl, the affidavit added.

Federal agents said that at least 200 people paid for the photos and videos of the 15-year-old.

Montano was arrested Tuesday on 23 counts of child pornography and one count of trafficking children for sexual purposes.