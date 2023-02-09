Baton Rouge man, 37, accused of preying on underage girls through Snapchat

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of sending lewd pictures to several underage girls through Snapchat.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr., 37, used the social media app to message several girls who identified themselves as being minors.

Arrest documents said deputies first looked into Allen's account after it was reported to law enforcement by Snapchat over what was believed to be child porn. A search warrant revealed several conversations where Allen had apparently lied about his age and sent pictures of his genitalia to at least three different victims.

Allen was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles, as well as possession and distribution of child pornography.