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Baton Rouge launches new initiative to enhance Scotlandville Parkway and Airport Gateway

1 hour 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 5:54 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge launched a new initiative to enhance two key areas within the city on Friday. 

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President's Office of Community Development invited artists, nonprofits, community organizations and design professionals with creative ideas to help improve Scotlandville Parkway and Airport Gateway. 

Applications for grant opportunities in relation to the improvement project will be open from July 24 to Aug. 21.

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