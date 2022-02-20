Baton Rouge home caught on fire after 'combustible' thrown in trash can

45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, February 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home caught on fire Saturday after a "combustible" was thrown into a trash can and lit the garbage on fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said four people were at the house on Walnut Street when the fire started around 5 p.m. 

Investigators said the trash can began to burn and the flames reached the home, causing fire damage to the rear of the home and smoke damage to the rest. 

The Red Cross was called to assist the family. 

