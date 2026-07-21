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Baton Rouge Fire puts out vacant apartment fire off Plank Road; investigators rule it arson
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning fire at the vacant apartment along Pampas Street, ruling it arson.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department first responded to the fire off Plank Road around 9:07 a.m. Crews contained the fire within two minutes and it was stopped from spreading to nearby apartments.
The damage to the vacant apartment was contained to the living room.
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