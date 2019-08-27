Baton Rouge council to take up smoking ban

BATON ROUGE- An ordinance that would ban smoking in Baton Rouge's casinos and bars is finally headed to the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

The council should vote on the ordinance in April, and it already has five of the seven votes it will need to pass.



While smoking is already banned by Louisiana law in places of employment and public venues, Stasha Rhodes, manager for the Smoke-Free Baton Rouge campaign says the local proposal is designed to close the gap that state law left.



The ordinance would mean that Baton Rouge's casinos would have to stop allowing people to smoke while they play - which Harrah's Casino in New Orleans claimed drove down its revenue once New Orleans instituted a smoking ban.