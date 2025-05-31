83°
Baton Rouge children learning conflict resolution, team-building strategies at Youth Peace Olympics
BATON ROUGE — The Youth Peace Olympics started Saturday morning.
The free event organized by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity taught attendees about conflict resolution strategies and team-building, as well as connecting them with community coaches and leaders.
“(The children who attended are) participating in a number of different activities, learning about conflict resolution, learning about STEAM, learning about creative arts and doing some outdoor activities, sports and games," Alma Stewart Allen, an organizer with Youth Peace Olympics, said.
The free camp at BREC Perkins Road Community Park is for children ages 10 through 17. The camp is next scheduled for June 28.
