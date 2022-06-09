Baton Rouge cemetery trying to fix exposed remains in graveyard

BATON ROUGE - A gruesome sight for people who are coming to visit their loved ones.

At Luther Cemetery in Baton Rouge, things look normal near the front, but as you walk in, it changes. Tombs are smashed open, exposing some caskets and in some cases bones of the dead.

Johnny Smith lives in Baton Rouge. His mother is buried in the cemetery.

"This place is absolute hell. This is something you see in a horror movie," Smith said.

He wants to move her to another graveyard because of the awful things he sees when he visits.

"It's so bad, I would like to move my mother from here. If I know anyone that can get her and take her to another cemetery that would absolutely make my day," Smith said.

Right now, the cemetery is being kept up by volunteers. Parry Thomas is one of them. He says they are doing everything they can to keep the cemetery from falling apart with what little they have.

"There are no resources," Thomas said.

He says it is not due to a lack of trying. A lot of tombs break because bad weather knocks trees onto them or after years of neglect.

Thomas sees the problem and wants to fix it, but right now there is no money.

"The only way we can cover up the tombs is with new tomb covers and we've gotten the estimates, but we haven't been able to get any funds," Thomas said.

Thomas says fixing a tomb can cost about a thousand dollars. He hopes someone can help find the money needed to make repairs soon.

The cemetery has a gofundme on their Facebook and they are currently looking for volunteers. You can email Parry Thomas parrymattt@gmail.com if you want to help or call the cemetery. More information is available on their Facebook page.