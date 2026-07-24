Baton Rouge 'Can-struction' event collects over 3,600 cans for local food bank

BATON ROUGE — The Alliance Safety Council held its first "Can-struction" showcase, bringing together three contracting companies in a friendly competition to benefit the community.

Teams from Baker Construction, the Pala Group and Ascension Roofing built structures made entirely out of canned goods.

All the groups competed to win plaques for "Best Design," "Most Cans" and "People's Choice."

More than 3,600 cans were used across all the entries.

Once the competition wrapped up, all the canned goods were donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.