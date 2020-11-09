Baton Rouge authorities arrest man for allegedly brandishing a gun while running around Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man who'd been arrested in a 2019 attempted murder case, was apprehended again Sunday (Nov. 8) for allegedly brandishing a weapon and causing a frenzy in a Baton Rouge Walmart.

According to arrest documents, Dekiyrian Barber was reportedly the cause of a frightening scene inside of the Walmart at Cortana where witnesses told authorities Barber was "running inside of the store waving a firearm in his hand."

The incident, which allegedly occurred around 3:30 p.m., was handled by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The deputies involved say Barber was quickly apprehended and disarmed of his unloaded gun, their arrest report also mentioned that a corresponding magazine was found in another area of the store.

According to authorities, the weapon Barber was carrying had been stolen.

Deputies say Barber had also been asking for help while running around the store with the gun, and while being interviewed by authorities, Barber explained that "someone was trying to hurt him and that he did not feel safe," the arrest document goes on to say.

However, video footage of the scene only revealed Barber running around the Walmart, asking for help, and did not appear to show anyone chasing him, deputies explain.

At this point, they asked Barber if he suffered from a mental illness, to which the 22-year-old allegedly replied, yes, and explained that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder but had not taken his medication in days.

Deputies say they then escorted Barber to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where he was evaluated and cleared by a doctor.

After his condition was deemed stable, deputies say Barber was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and terrorizing.

As previously mentioned, this was not Barber's first run-in with the law, he'd been arrested in 2019 by Plaquemine authorities for his alleged involvement of an Iron Farm Road shooting incident that left one person injured.