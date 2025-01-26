66°
Baldwin Police searching for man accused of contractor fraud
BALDWIN — The Baldwin Police Department is searching for a man accused of contract fraud.
Officials say Medardo Alirio Rodriguez, the owner of Manny Construction in Duson, La., is wanted for one count of residential contract fraud.
Anyone with any information on the location of this suspect can contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.
