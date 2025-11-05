75°
Baker's public works, utility billing phones lines are temporarily down

3 hours 29 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 8:58 AM November 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Baker's phone lines for its public works and utility billing departments are down, the city said Wednesday. 

Alternative lines were made available for each service, with anyone needing utility billing services asked to call 225-954-2551, and public works asked to call 225-317-1032.

The city is working to resolve the issue. 

