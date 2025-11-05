75°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker's public works, utility billing phones lines are temporarily down
BAKER — Baker's phone lines for its public works and utility billing departments are down, the city said Wednesday.
Alternative lines were made available for each service, with anyone needing utility billing services asked to call 225-954-2551, and public works asked to call 225-317-1032.
The city is working to resolve the issue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government...
-
LSU Board of Supervisors name McNeese State University's Wade Rousse as new...
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
Sports Video
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday