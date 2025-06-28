90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities searching for missing Ponchatoula man

45 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, June 28 2025 Jun 28, 2025 June 28, 2025 10:40 AM June 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Ponchatoula man.

TPSO says James Wood, 43, was last seen at the La 22 Mart at the corner of Highway 22 and Lee's Landing on Saturday, June 21. His car, keys and other belongings were found at his home in the 40000 block of River Road in Ponchatoula, but no one has seen or heard from him. 

Wood is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Trending News

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Woods' whereabouts to contact TPSO's Investigations Division at 985-902-2045.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days