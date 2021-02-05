Authorities search for suspect in 2016 homicide after confirming forensic match with found remains

EVANGELINE PARISH - Authorities are investigating a homicide after discovering human remains that are connected to a woman's disappearance from 2016.

Erica Nicole Hunt went missing on July 4, 2016. Authorities later found skeletal remains in December of 2018 in Evangeline Parish.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Department were able to confirm a forensic match to Hunt after years of investigation, officials announced Friday.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, LSU Faces Lab, and the DNA Doe Project also worked on the case.

Police are asking those with information related to this case to contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-847(TIPS), or online by clicking here.