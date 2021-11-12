73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near Glen Oaks High

53 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 2:55 PM November 12, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - Chaos ensued in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Friday afternoon after a drive-by shooting turned into a gun battle between two feuding groups, leaving one person dead.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday where multiple people were shot.

Sources told WBRZ that a person died and two more were injured, one of them severely.  The scene, off Silverleaf, was a block from Glen Oaks High School.

Sources said a vehicle with an adult and the adult's children drove to a home on Avocado Drive and someone in the vehicle opened fire on a home.  Someone in the home reportedly walked outside and returned fire.  Gunshots from the person returning fire is believed to have hit and injured the three people in the vehicle.

A WBRZ news crew is on the scene.  WBRZ photojournalists recorded video showing a body covered in a tarp in the middle of the street.  Authorities have not confirmed specific information. 

Trending News

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 6:30, nine and 10:00 Friday night for live reports. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days