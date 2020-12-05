Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities with Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) are investigating the death of a motorcyclist who was killed in an Ascension Parish crash on Thursday (Dec. 3) evening.

According to LSP, 35-year-old Dutch Shirley, a resident of Gonzales, was headed south on Airline Highway in Prairieville, shortly before 5 p.m., when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

Police say Shirley was just north of Swamp Road, when a second driver, 45-year-old Shannon Morris of Baton Rouge, who was traveling north on Airline Highway in a Ford truck, turned left into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Ford collided with Shirley's motorcycle and despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, the force of the impact resulted in Shirley's death.

Authorities say he died at the scene of the crash.

The other driver, Morris, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In a news release, police say they're currently investigating why Morris failed to yield while turning left into southbound lanes of traffic. They add that, as is protocol in such tragic situations, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

According to LSP, as the investigation into Shirley's death continues, charges may be pending.