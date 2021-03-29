45°
Authorities confirm shooting incident off Goodwood Drive

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed Monday (March 29) that one person was shot in a recent incident near Goodwood Boulevard.

A representative with Baton Rouge Police says a victim was shot on Holt Drive, which is in a residential area off Goodwood Drive, just east of South Flannery Road.

The extent of the wounded individual's injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.

Should authorities reveal additional information related to the incident, this article will be updated.

