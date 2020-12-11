61°
At least one person injured in crash at Florida Boulevard and North Flannery
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, an accident with injuries occurred at Florida Boulevard and North Flannery Road, briefly causing a closure of Florida Boulevard's eastbound lane of traffic.
As of 7 a.m., the lane reopened and the crash was cleared from the roadway.
Though officials have confirmed that at least one person was hurt in the incident, the extent and nature of their injuries remain unknown.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
