At least one person injured in crash at Florida Boulevard and North Flannery

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, an accident with injuries occurred at Florida Boulevard and North Flannery Road, briefly causing a closure of Florida Boulevard's eastbound lane of traffic.

As of 7 a.m., the lane reopened and the crash was cleared from the roadway.

Though officials have confirmed that at least one person was hurt in the incident, the extent and nature of their injuries remain unknown.

