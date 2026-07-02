Assumption deputies warns residents to avoid alligators, plus other safety tips for July 4th weekend

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay safe over the Independence Day weekend by wearing sunscreen, driving sober and steering clear of alligators.

The sheriff's office said the Southeastern U.S. has seen several alligator attacks in recent days. A Florida woman was killed by an alligator while swimming in a river near Orlando on Tuesday. On July 7, an alligator attacked a man who jumped into a swamp while allegedly fleeing from police in Jefferson Parish.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said food sources for alligators are limited, and the gator population is higher than ever. In March, officials cleared the way for Louisiana's first recreational alligator hunting season because there are an estimated 3 million in the state.

Deputies urge swimmers to be aware of their surroundings, as gators tend to swim at the surface of the water and can be hard to see.

"Please take note that alligator attacks are increasing and, in most cases, alligator/human encounters are generally fatal," the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, deputies ask those celebrating America's 250th anniversary outside to wear sunscreen and bring enough food and water in preparation for the weekend heat.

It is illegal in Louisiana to drive a boat while drinking, and boat passengers should drink in moderation, as alcohol can cause dehydration, the sheriff's office said. Boaters should also have enough life preservers, fire extinguishers and throwable floats.