Ascension Parish hosts A Taste of Christmas event

GONZALES - Ascension Parish held its A Taste of Christmas event in Duplessis Park on Saturday.

Families gathered to enjoy local vendors, live music and food trucks as they celebrated the holiday season.

"I'm a big believer in supporting small and local. All 85 vendors are small and local businesses from Ascension to Livingston to Baton Rouge," said owner of Bearded Events Chad Brown.

Children also had the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus.