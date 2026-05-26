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Ascension Parish deputies: Two people arrested for dumping woman's body on St. Amant road

1 hour 51 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 4:34 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. AMANT - Two people were arrested for allegedly dumping a woman's body onto the street following her overdose, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Brigette Becker, 61, of Gonzales and Lawrence Coco, 63, of Darrow were arrested for unlawful disposal of remains and failure to seek assistance in the death of Crystal Odell, 47.

Officials said they responded to reports of a dead woman being located on Rountree Road in St. Amant. The body was identified as Odell, and an autopsy suggested her death was due to an overdose involving a mixture of narcotics.

Detectives learned Odell was last seen with Becker and Coco, and both were in the area where her body was located shortly before deputies were told. 

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Becker and Coco were located in East Feliciana Parish and were booked into Ascension Parish on Tuesday.

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