Ascension Parish deputies: Two people arrested for dumping woman's body on St. Amant road

ST. AMANT - Two people were arrested for allegedly dumping a woman's body onto the street following her overdose, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Brigette Becker, 61, of Gonzales and Lawrence Coco, 63, of Darrow were arrested for unlawful disposal of remains and failure to seek assistance in the death of Crystal Odell, 47.

Officials said they responded to reports of a dead woman being located on Rountree Road in St. Amant. The body was identified as Odell, and an autopsy suggested her death was due to an overdose involving a mixture of narcotics.

Detectives learned Odell was last seen with Becker and Coco, and both were in the area where her body was located shortly before deputies were told.

Becker and Coco were located in East Feliciana Parish and were booked into Ascension Parish on Tuesday.