Ascension getting new high school, $60M in other improvements after tax vote

Voters in Ascension Parish approved $140 million worth of improvements to the school system, including a brand new high school, during this weekend's election.

"Well probably it's been in planning over 15 years in some people's minds," Superintendent David Alexander said. "The question about another high school has probably been going on for the last 10 years."

The $80 million project was approved by 70 percent of voters over the weekend, along with $60 million worth of other improvements coming to the district. Alexander says it shows just how needed these projects are.

"We're a growing parish. We've been growing 300 plus students a year. And in our high schools over the past 10 years, we have 1,500 plus new students in our high schools so there is a need for a new high school in AP but there's a number of other needs."

Those other needs include a $27 million facelift of East Ascension High School, putting turf in football stadiums, and adding or renovating classrooms across several schools.

"Having facilities that are 21st-century facilities, state-of-the-art facilities, and having facilities that are capable of housing the number of students we have are important."

The vote, which was a renewal of a previous millage, has been in place for more than 40 years.

There’s no set date for when shovels will hit dirt for the new high school, but the project timeline has it set to open in fall 2023.